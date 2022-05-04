Ariana DeBose, Oscar-winner of "West Side Story," to host 75th annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK -- Ariana DeBose, star of the screen and stage, will host this year's Tony Awards.

DeBose recently played Anita in Stephen Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story" and won an Oscar for best supporting actress. She is also a theater veteran, with roles in "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," "Hamilton," "A Bronx Tale," "Pippin," "Motown the Musical," "Bring It On: The Musical" and "Company."

"I'm coming home!" DeBose said in a statement Wednesday. "I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again! This is a dream come true, and I'm excited to see you all on June 12th."

"The 75th Tony Awards celebration is a big moment for all of us in the theatre community, and in Ariana we have found the perfect host to lead this celebration," added Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "We can't wait to see Ariana take the stage on June 12th and dazzle, inspire, and entertain us."

The 75th annual Tony Awards take place June 12 at New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall.

Watch the star-studded event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. There will also be a special hour-long preshow on Parmount+.