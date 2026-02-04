N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul taps Adrienne Adams as running mate, praises her as "a fighter"

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has tapped former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams as her running mate in her 2026 reelection bid.

The move comes as Hochul's current lieutenant, Antonio Delgado, is running his own campaign for governor against her. Hochul also faces a challenge from Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

"There's too much on the line for us"

"As Donald Trump attacks this state relentlessly and Bruce Blakeman bends the knee before him, I need a fighter in my corner who'll stand strong for New York families. Adrienne Adams is that fighter," Hochul said in a statement. "Adrienne and I are no strangers to rolling up our sleeves and getting results for working New Yorkers. Together, we're going to continue investing in public safety, bringing costs down, and making this state a place where all families can thrive."

"I am honored to stand side by side with Governor Kathy Hochul in her fight for a safe, affordable, and resilient New York. As NYC Council Speaker, I spent every day working to find common ground on affordable housing, child care, and lowering costs for New Yorkers struggling to get by. We made progress, but there's more work to do -- and with Governor Kathy Hochul's leadership, we're going to get it done together," Adams said. "There's too much on the line for us to let Donald Trump raise costs, rip away child care, and wage war on New York families -- and Governor Hochul and I are ready for this fight. Let's get to work."

New York Attorney General Letitia James hailed the choice.

"[Adrienne Adams] is a fighter for New Yorkers and a true friend of working people. She'll be a great partner for [Kathy Hochul] in this campaign and the years ahead. I am thrilled for her and our state," James wrote on social media.

Blakeman blasted the decision, calling Adams a "radical."

"Leave it to Kathy Hochul to select a radical running mate that welcomed the migrant crisis, defunded the NYPD by a billion dollars, and chased away thousands of jobs to other states," Blakeman said.

Adams is a lifelong New Yorker who lives in Southeast Queens. Last year, the moderate Democrat took on a crowded field of candidates in an unsuccessful bid to become New York City mayor. The race was ultimately won by democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani.

Hochul leads in the race for governor, poll shows

On Tuesday, a Siena University poll found Hochul with her highest-ever favorability rating of 49-40%, and showed her having a commanding 54-28% lead over Blakeman and 64-11% lead over Delgado.

Delgado, meanwhile, is staking out his position to the left of Hochul, and tapped India Walton, a progressive, to be his running mate.

Delgado was tapped by Hochul as lieutenant governor after former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned after being charged with bribery and fraud. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges against Benjamin after the death of a key witness.