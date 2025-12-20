Trump endorses Bruce Blakeman in New York governor's race after Rep. Stefanik's exit

President Trump endorsed Bruce Blakeman, a Republican county executive on New York's Long Island, for governor on Saturday, just a day after GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik announced her exit from the highly-contested race.

Mr. Trump initially signaled he would not make an endorsement at this stage, but Stefanik's exit cleared the way for him to show his support for Blakeman, the two-term Nassau County Executive and a longtime ally of the president.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Mr. Trump said Blakeman is "MAGA all the way."

"As Nassau County Executive, he is working tirelessly with the Brave Heroes of ICE, Border Patrol, and Law Enforcement to Keep Our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Community, and Ensure LAW AND ORDER," Mr. Trump wrote.

In response, Blakeman said on social media that he was "grateful and blessed" to have Mr. Trump's endorsement.

"President Trump loves New York and we will be partners in making New York safe and affordable," Blakeman said.

Mr. Trump called Blakeman after he entered the race earlier this month, according to sources familiar with the phone call. He told the county executive that he did not like seeing "good Republicans" face each other in an electoral battle, referring to Stefanik.

Republicans, who see Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as vulnerable, were hoping to avoid a divisive primary, which can be expensive. A Republican member of Congress with direct knowledge of the race told CBS News they believed Stefanik ultimately concluded that a contested Republican primary would be difficult and potentially damaging, even if she were likely to win.

Under New York GOP rules, candidates must secure at least 25% of the weighted vote at the state party's February convention to qualify for the June primary ballot, or otherwise submit nominating petitions.

Blakeman has gained a national profile for his conservative stance, which has energized his GOP base. Issues that helped propel him to victory in November were his positions on, among other issues, immigration enforcement, transgender athlete bans and opioid settlement money. Mr. Trump also endorsed the Nassau County executive for reelection over the summer.

New York has not elected a Republican governor since George Pataki won a third term in 2002.