Antisemitism is a "vile scourge that cannot stand in our public schools," NYC schools chancellor says

WASHINGTON -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks was in Washington on Tuesday, preparing to testify before the same congressional committee that's grilled college presidents.

The focus this time is antisemitism in grades K-12.

"Antisemitism is a vile scourge that cannot stand in our public schools," Banks told CBS New York's Marcia Kramer.

Banks said he's prepared for Wednesday's hearing, and offered a forthright assessment about what New York City schools have done well, and what they haven't, in dealing with antisemitism and all forms of hate.

Antisemitism in NYC public schools

Banks has no illusions about how intense his congressional testimony will be. After all, tough questioning about antisemitism and protests on college campuses by the same members of Congress cost several educators their jobs.

He admits that the nation's largest school system has work to do to eradicate antisemitism and hate from the classroom.

"What needs more work?" Kramer asked.

"We've got to continue to educate, and some of the biggest challenges we really face are the bias that we find in our own adults, some of our teachers, some of our administrators, who are bringing some of their own political opinions into the schools and into the classroom. You cannot tolerate that. We have to provide a classroom setting which is fair and is balanced," Banks said.

The chancellor says he's expecting his share of "gotcha" questions, but he says that's not the way to stop hate. Banks is also bringing his own cheering session. His 81-year-old dad will be in the audience.

NYC public school students' response to Israel-Hamas war

New York City schools have experienced a number of incidents involving the Israel-Hamas war, including a student demonstration at the chancellor's alma mater, Hillcrest High School, over a teacher posting an "I stand with Israel" picture.

Last November, there was a student walk-out and demonstration calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, and in March, Banks addressed allegations of antisemitism at a Brooklyn high school.

Banks said one of his proudest moments was how the Hillcrest demonstration was handled.

"I think the biggest part of that story is that the teacher who was targeted, she didn't run, she came back. And she said, ultimately, the way that we're going to solve this is through education. And we're working very closely with her ... I want to do that at schools all across New York City," he said.