Watch CBS News
Local News

New York City Department of Education under investigation over claims of antisemitism & Islamophobia

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC DOE under investigation over claims of antisemitism & Islamophobia
NYC DOE under investigation over claims of antisemitism & Islamophobia 00:42

NEW YORK -- New York City's Department of Education is under investigation over claims of antisemitism and Islamophobia in schools.

The city's DOE is the latest among several schools and universities across the country being probed by the U.S. Department of Education for violations of Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act, which protects students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

The city's DOE released the following statement:

"As Chancellor Banks has made clear on numerous occasions, hate or bias of any kind has no place in our public schools. We are taking concrete steps to ensure our schools continue to be safe, welcoming, and respectful places for all our students and staff. We received notice of an investigation by the USDOE and will cooperate fully."

Columbia University and Cooper Union are also being investigated.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 7:51 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.