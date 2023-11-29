New York City Department of Education under investigation over claims of antisemitism & Islamophobia

NYC DOE under investigation over claims of antisemitism & Islamophobia

NEW YORK -- New York City's Department of Education is under investigation over claims of antisemitism and Islamophobia in schools.

The city's DOE is the latest among several schools and universities across the country being probed by the U.S. Department of Education for violations of Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act, which protects students from discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

The city's DOE released the following statement:

"As Chancellor Banks has made clear on numerous occasions, hate or bias of any kind has no place in our public schools. We are taking concrete steps to ensure our schools continue to be safe, welcoming, and respectful places for all our students and staff. We received notice of an investigation by the USDOE and will cooperate fully."

Columbia University and Cooper Union are also being investigated.