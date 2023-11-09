Students across NYC expected to participate in walkout demanding ceasefire in Gaza, end of U.S. support for Israel

NYC students expected to walk out to demand ceasefire in Gaza

NEW YORK - Some New York City public school students, educators and parents are planning a walkout Thursday.

They are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and an end to U.S. support for Israel.

Organizers say the rights of students in Gaza are being violated.

Participants are expected to gather Thursday at 3 p.m. in Bryant Park.

Organizers say students and educators from more than 75 schools across the five boroughs will participate.

The event comes as U.S. officials say that Israel has agreed to daily four hour humanitarian pauses in the fighting, starting Thursday.

The Israelis have informed the U.S. there will be no military operations in those areas for the duration of the pauses, and the timing will be announced three hours before the pause begins each day, according to U.S. officials.