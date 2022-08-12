Watch CBS News
Anthony Mitchell, Ahmad Williams and Brian Thomas charged in shooting death of 17-year-old Treynahel Cineus in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Three men are facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Rockland County, police said Friday.

Treynahel Cineus was shot in a grassy area near an apartment complex in Spring Valley around 2:30 a.m. on July 8. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anthony Mitchell, Ahmad Williams and Brian Thomas now face second-degree murder charges, among other counts.

"No parent should ever have to bury their own child. With the arrest of these three individuals, we begin the process of seeking justice," Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh said.

Investigators would not comment on a possible motive.

