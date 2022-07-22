Watch CBS News
Crime

Anthony Mitchell arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old Treynahel Cineus in Spring Valley

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

17-year-old fatally shot in Spring Valley, police investigating
17-year-old fatally shot in Spring Valley, police investigating 01:36

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Rockland County.

Treynahel Cineus was found shot near the Meadow Lane Apartment Complex on West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley on July 8.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Twenty-three-year-old Anthony Mitchell, of Haverstraw, is being held without bail on murder charges following his arraignment Friday morning.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 4:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.