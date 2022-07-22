Anthony Mitchell arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old Treynahel Cineus in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Rockland County.

Treynahel Cineus was found shot near the Meadow Lane Apartment Complex on West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley on July 8.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Twenty-three-year-old Anthony Mitchell, of Haverstraw, is being held without bail on murder charges following his arraignment Friday morning.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.