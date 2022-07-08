Treynahel Cineus, 17, shot dead outside apartment complex in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- The deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Rockland County is under investigation and a family is devastated.

The boy was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead Friday morning after being shot in a grassy area near the Meadow Lane Apartments complex on West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley, police said.

Grappling with grief, the boy's family is trying to make sense of the senseless, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.

"I have no idea. I was at work. I just got a phone call that he died," said Yves France, the boy's cousin.

Relatives identified the boy as Treynahel Cineus of Spring Valley. They said Treynahel was a good kid with a bright future.

"He was polite, affectionate. This kid, I don't know. We have no words right now," France said.

Police rushed to the scene after the shooting was reported at around 2:30 a.m.

"Responding officers did find a male that was shot. Life-saving efforts were initiated," said Det. Matthew Galli from the Spring Valley Police Department.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or a motive. So far, no arrest have been made.

The tragic shooting has been jarring for people who live in the nearby apartment complex.

"I just think it's really unfortunate because it's just getting crazier and crazier each day in the world," said neighbor Jonathan Laguerre.

During the shooting, at least one stray bullet struck a house. A neighbor told CBS2 everyone inside was OK.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call police.