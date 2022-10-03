Watch CBS News
Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical "Bad Cinderella" to open on Broadway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Bad Cinderella" coming to Broadway
"Bad Cinderella" coming to Broadway 00:34

NEW YORK - "Bad Cinderella" will open on Broadway this spring. 

Andrew Lloyd Webber made the official announcement Monday morning at the Imperial Theatre. 

The musical is a modern retelling of the classic fairytale. 

Actress Linedy Genao will star in the title role. 

"I hope that so many people can finally see themselves represented on stage. I'm so grateful to be able to represent the Latin community in this position as a princess. That's never something that I had coming up. So it's the honor of a lifetime," Genao said. 

Opening night is set to take place on Thursday, March 23 at the Imperial Theatre. 

First published on October 3, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

