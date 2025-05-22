N.Y. Rep. Andrew Garbarino slept through "big, beautiful bill" vote that passed by just 1 vote, speaker says

The House passed President Trump's domestic policy bill, dubbed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, by just one vote in the early morning hours Thursday after an all-night session.

The vote was that close in part because Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a New York Republican who would've voted to support it, was asleep at the time, House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

"Andrew Garbarino did not make it in time. He fell asleep in the back. No kidding, I know. I'm going to just strangle him, but then, he's my dear friend," Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said in a press conference.

Garbarino, who represents New York's 2nd District on Long Island, did not deny being asleep.

"I am proud to have been the leading voice on Long Island during negotiations on this key reconciliation bill. I fought to lift the cap on SALT and ensure hardworking Long Island families see the benefits of this important legislation. I was moments away from the House floor, to vote 'yes,' when the vote was closed. While I am frustrated that the vote was closed before I was able to cast my vote, I am proud of the work we accomplished to deliver huge results for Long Island," Garbarino said in a statement.

As part of the bill, the cap on federal deductions for state and local taxes, or SALT, would be lifted from $10,000 to $40,000 per household for incomes up to $500,000. The issue was a key part of negotiations, with blue-state Republicans like Garbarino pressing for a hike to the cap, which was put in place during Mr. Trump's first term.

Republican Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona also didn't vote on the bill. Johnson said he "was going to vote and slipped his card in right at the last minute."

The measure passed the house in a 215-214 vote. Every Democrat opposed it, while two Republicans voted no and a third voted present.

"It was really 217, okay?" Johnson joked after the vote, citing Schweikert and Garbarino.

Johnson praised Garbarino on social media Thursday, saying he "played an essential role in negotiations ... and is a primary reason we were able to secure the deal which allowed us to pass our nation-shaping legislation this morning. Andrew is highly regarded by me and all our Members as one of the most trusted, reliable, and talented colleagues in the House, and if it were not for his unique contributions and tireless efforts, we simply would not have achieved what we have in this Congress."

The measure now heads to the Senate, where its fate is unclear as some Republicans have expressed skepticism.