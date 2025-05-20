Trump heads to the Hill to rally Republicans for his budget bill facing key hurdle

Washington — President Trump is meeting Tuesday with House Republicans as leaders try to push a massive budget package containing the president's legislative priorities over its last hurdle before it can get to the floor.

The president is expected to turn up the pressure on members to fall in line as the party's dueling factions have threatened to upend the plan as they set down apparent red lines that don't align with the demands made from other members.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, can only afford three defections in a floor vote, if all members are present and voting, given his slim majority. All Democrats are expected to oppose it.

But first, the legislation will go before the Rules Committee, which marks the last stop for most legislation before the full House votes on a measure.

In a promising sign, Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, one of the conservative holdouts who stalled the bill in the Budget Committee, said he would allow it to advance out of the Rules Committee, where he is also a member.

"I'm not going to kill it in Rules," Norman told reporters Monday night. "It needs to go to the floor."

The committee's rare late-night meeting, scheduled for 1 a.m., comes as Republican leadership races to pass what Mr. Trump refers to as the "big, beautiful bill" before their self-imposed Memorial Day deadline.

Johnson has been meeting with the different factions in recent days to hear the demands and build a consensus around a modified version of the legislation that was produced by nearly a dozen House committees.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Bloomberg

Conservatives, who are upset that that bill does not make steep enough spending cuts to significantly bring down the deficit, have pushed for Medicaid work requirements to kick in much sooner than a 2029 deadline. They also want to eliminate all the clean energy subsidies that were implemented under the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by former President Joe Biden.

"It is unfortunately front-loaded in deficits and backloaded in savings, which I do not like," Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, another conservative holdout, said Monday. "None of my votes are guaranteed at this point."

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated that the original version of the bill would add $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

Conservatives have also been pushing to change the rate by which the federal government pays states for Medicaid, a point of contention with moderates, who have warned against larger cuts to the program.

Johnson reiterated Monday that the change has "been off the table for quite some time."

A provision on the state and local tax deduction, known as SALT, is facing pushback from a group of Republicans from blue states, who have threatened to withhold their votes unless their demands are met. And after a meeting with Johnson Monday night, an agreement appeared to remain out of reach.

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler of New York outlined ahead of the meeting that the group of moderates had no plans to cave. And on his message to conservatives, Lawler told reporters "if they think we're going to throw our constituents under the bus to appease them, it's not happening."

"The fact is, we wouldn't even be in this position right now if you didn't have members in seats like mine who won," Lawler said.

