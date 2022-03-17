Is former governor Andrew Cuomo planning to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary?

New York buzzing over whether Andrew Cuomo will run for governor again

NEW YORK -- There's new buzz over whether former governor Andrew Cuomo will run again and try to unseat the woman who replaced him.

You could say that "coy" has now become Cuomo's middle name, which rhymes with "toy," which is exactly what he's doing right now -- toying with the idea of maybe, possible running for governor again, challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul in the upcoming June Democratic primary.

Speaking at a Black church in Brooklyn on March 6, Cuomo said, "They broke my heart, but they didn't break my spirit. I want to take the energy that could make me bitter and use that energy to make us better."

As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, he hinted about a political future in his first public outing since he left the cocoon of shame, resigning as governor in a sexual harassment scandal.

At the time, sources close to Cuomo said he was keeping his options open, but a lot has happened since then.

A recent poll from Emerson College and The Hill showed Cuomo was four points behind Hochul with likely Democratic primary voters, and he started receiving calls from allies urging him to throw his hat in the ring.

Wednesday, a source close to Cuomo told CBS2 "a number of people have contacted the governor about running, but so far, he has given no indication that he's considering it."

That statement didn't shut the door on a campaign from a man who in recent weeks has run two TV ads touting his achievements as governor.

And then there's the warm reception he received in Brooklyn.

"I think he should run again ... for governor of the state of New York," one person said.

"Folks here, not just here in Central Brooklyn, in the whole Caribbean community, they have a love for Cuomo and they really wish he didn't resign," another person said.

He's making another speech Thursday in the Bronx before a large group of Hispanic clergy. The Rev. Ruben Diaz says the group is looking forward to hearing from Cuomo about his political future.

He certainly seems to have something up his sleeve and a $20 million campaign war chest.