Poll finds former governor Andrew Cuomo narrowly trailing Gov. Kathy Hochul if he were to run in Democratic primary
NEW YORK -- A new poll finds former governor Andrew Cuomo trailing Gov. Kathy Hochul by just four points if he were to challenge Hochul in New York's Democratic primary.
The poll from The Hill and Emerson College has Hochul at 37% and Cuomo at 33%.
The former governor has not announced any future political endeavors.
