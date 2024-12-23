Amtrak passengers lament continuing delays following weekend service disruption

NEWARK, N.J. -- Issues continued on the rails on Monday as Amtrak riders tried to get to their holiday destinations.

Some who travel out of Newark said they are facing delays up to 24 hours.

Many Amtrak trains were back on track Monday after some lines stopped running on Sunday due to downed wires on Philadelphia tracks. A spokesperson said it's unclear if the cold weather was a factor, adding the agency is investigating.

Amtrak officials are warning of service delays between New York's Penn Station and Philadelphia, as well as between Washington D.C. and Boston.

Amtrak has been updating passengers on social media, but it is telling people to check on their schedules before heading to the train station.

It has been a long wait for some normalcy, some riders say

"I have to say, this morning went okay, but we were supposed to leave yesterday and so lots of hours in the train station and then finally giving up and rescheduling," said Rachel Nadelman of Washington D.C.

"One of the trains (was) delayed," added Ella Lauren, also of D.C.

Both were grateful, though, to finally make it to New Jersey.

"Today is my mom's 80th birthday and that's where we're headed to a celebration," Nadelman said.

"It's so inconvenient"

Medical student Tia Fredricks of West Orange, New Jersey, said she got stuck in Philadelphia.

"I was supposed to go on a train yesterday around 7 and it was delayed I think around four or five hours," Fredericks said.

She said Amtrak let her reschedule, but added she has already lost a day with family.

"It's so inconvenient. It's nice that we can reschedule, but as much money as we pay, if you look on the Amtrak app it's like over $100, $200 for these tickets," Fredericks said.

Carlo and Alicia Nicoletta, who were taking the train from Florida, said Amtrak needs to fix what they call ongoing problems.

"We lived in Tokyo for a while and let me tell you that public transportation system, not even a second late, ever," Carlo Nicoletta said.

"It's really cold and, of course, I forgot my coat in Florida," Alicia Nicoletta said.