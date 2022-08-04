Amtrak issues heat-related service advisory for trains operating between New York, Philadelphia
NEW YORK -- The intense heat that will be sticking around the Tri-State Area for a few days could cause problems on the rails.
Amtrak has issued a service advisory for all trains operating between New York and Philadelphia.
Riders were warned to be on the lookout for delays due to heat-related speed restrictions.
High temperatures can cause the rails and overhead wires to expand, so trains may need to go slower to avoid an accident.
