American Dream mall's DreamWorks Water Park closed through Wednesday after 4 hurt in malfunction

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The water park at the American Dream Mall will remain closed through Wednesday following a malfunction that injured four people.

Parents expecting to take their kids there for the Presidents Day holiday had to make other plans.

"DreamWorks Water Park will be closed Monday, February 20th, Tuesday, February 21st, and Wednesday, February 22," the mall tweeted Monday. "All guests who have purchased tickets in advance, please check your email for more information."

Fortunately, all four victims are expected to be OK. But park goers are still wondering how this happened and whether the park is up to safety code.

"When it hit the ground, everyone could hear it," witness Johnny Vas told CBS2 on Sunday.

At first, Vas and others at DreamWorks Indoor Water Park couldn't believe their eyes. A large decorative helicopter suspended from the ceiling fell into a pool below.

"Running around, crying, frightened," Vas said. "Everyone was shocked."

Video taken by witnesses showed lifeguards running to help.

"Shocked, frightened, because I didn't know where my family was. So I didn't now if they got hurt, if anyone else got hurt," said Vas.

First responders administered first aid to four people for minor injuries, and one of them had to go to the hospital.

The incident happened late Sunday afternoon when witnesses say the park was packed due to the long holiday weekend. Now, many question how could this happen?

"Maintenance I think is the number one thing," mother Myra Silva said. "It's, of course, really scary. Do I come back? Not sure at this point."

DreamWorks brands itself as the largest indoor water park in North America.

A spokesperson for American Dream Mall told CBS2 in a statement, "The safety of our guests is our highest priority. We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to ensure the park meets all safety regulations as required."

The spokesperson went on to say due to patient privacy, they cannot provide any information about those injured, like their ages.