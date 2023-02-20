4 injured in incident at American Dream mall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Four people were hurt in an incident at the American Dream mall on Sunday afternoon.

The mall said a decorative helicopter at the Dream Works Water Park somehow detached from the ceiling and landed in the pool below, at around 3 p.m.

Police said three of the injured were treated at the mall, but one person was taken to a hospital.

State police are investigating.

The American Dream mall released a statement saying, in part, the safety of guests is a top priority, adding the mall will investigate to make sure it meets all safety regulations.