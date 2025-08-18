Alonso Martínez scores late in second half to lift NYCFC over Nashville 2-1

Alonso Martínez scored late in the second half to rally New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on Sunday.

Martínez scored the winner for NYCFC (12-8-5) in the 77th minute with his team-high 13th goal of the season. Maxi Moralez notched his career-high ninth assist and Agustín Ojeda collected his second after subbing in for Hannes Wolf in the 64th minute.

Nashville (14-8-5) took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when Jacob Shaffelburg used a pass from Hany Mukhtar to score for the second time this season. Mukhtar's assist was his ninth.

NYCFC pulled even in the 40th minute on Andrés Perea's second goal of the season with an assist from Wolf — his fifth. Thunderstorms led to a lengthy rain delay one minute after Perea's equalizer.

Matt Freese saved three shots for NYCFC.

Joe Willis totaled two saves for Nashville in a third straight loss — all on the road.

NYCFC — playing its first league match since a 4-3 victory over FC Dallas on July 25 — improves to 3-0-1 in its last four matches and 9-3-0 at home.

NYCFC evens the all-time series at 3-3-2. The two clubs played to a 2-2 draw in Nashville on May 31.

NYCFC travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Nashville will host Orlando City on Saturday.