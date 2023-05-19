Watch CBS News
Allegation of homeless veterans forced out of Orange County hotel for asylum seekers appears to be unfounded

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Claims vets were moved from hotel for asylum seekers appear erroneous
Claims vets were moved from hotel for asylum seekers appear erroneous 00:28

NEW YORK -- An allegation that more than 20 homeless veterans were forced out of a hotel in Orange County for asylum seekers appears to be unfounded. 

A group claimed veterans were relocated from the Crossroads Inn in Newburgh

The claim was shared by Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and other Republican elected officials, who now say it wasn't true. 

A spokesperson for Neuhaus sent the following statement:

The County Executive was commenting on information that Sharon Toney Finch of the YIT Foundation provided to him and what was reported and attributed to her in the New York Post and other media outlets. It still does not change the fact that the mayor of a sanctuary city who stands behind that designation is sending homeless asylum seekers to counties he has no authority over and who are not sanctuary counties.

There are calls for the Orange County District Attorney to investigate the foundation that made the allegation. 

First published on May 19, 2023 / 7:08 PM

