Alexandra Hill and 3-year-old daughter Chloe of Long Island missing for 3 days, police say

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. -- A Long Island woman and her 3-year-old daughter have been missing for three days, police said Saturday.

Alexandra Hill and her daughter Chloe Sokolinski were last seen leaving her father's home in East Setauket at around 8 a.m., according to police.

Hill, 38, was driving a red 2010 Honda Accord with New York license plate LBH7040. She was possibly heading to a relative's home in New Jersey.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8652.