Federal judge tosses lawsuit filed in New York accusing Alexander brothers of rape

A lawsuit filed in New York claiming that real estate moguls Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander raped a woman was tossed out by a federal judge on Wednesday, court documents said.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York ruled the rape accusation by Angelica Parker against the brothers would have taken place too long ago, falling outside of the state's statutes of limitations.

For this civil lawsuit to move forward, the rape would have had to happen after June 18, 2017, the judge wrote.

"The only conduct attributed to Alon and Oren in the complaint allegedly took place in the fall of 2012," Kaplan wrote. "[The] plaintiff's claims against them therefore are time-barred."

Parker claimed that in the fall of 2012, she and a friend were invited to one of the brothers' apartments in Manhattan, where they were given ecstasy and drinks. Parker said she was raped by Alon and Tal Alexander while Oren Alexander watched, noting that her friend was hiding in a stairwell after being groped by Alon Alexander.

In his 16-page order, Kaplan gave Parker until Feb. 14 to file a motion requesting an amendment to the complaint related only to Tal Alexander, who she claimed in the lawsuit attempted to sexually assault her "years later."

"From the face of the complaint, it is not clear whether this conduct allegedly occurred within the limitations period," the judge wrote.

History of allegations

Since the civil lawsuits were filed, the Alexander brothers have been criminally charged in Miami and New York City, with several accusations of drugging, raping and sex trafficking. Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander were transported to New York, where they remain in federal custody. All three have been denied bond.

The Alexander brothers were taken into custody in Miami Beach last month by local and federal law enforcement and were charged with a slew of sex trafficking and rape crimes. Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander were federally charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and related counts of sex trafficking two women by force, fraud or coercion between 2010 and 2021 in Manhattan, Miami and elsewhere. The South Florida charges stemmed from three sexual battery cases in Miami Beach that date back to 2016.

The federal charge of conspiring to commit sex trafficking allegedly took place between 2010 and 2021 in New York, South Florida and the Hamptons. During a New York hearing last month, a federal agent said his agency had received as many as 40 claims from other women who claimed to have been forcibly assaulted by the Alexander brothers between 2002 and 2021.