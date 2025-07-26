Air quality alert in New York City area due to smoke from Canada wildfires

An air quality alert was issued by the New York State Department of Health on Saturday due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

The air quality health advisory covers New York City and the surrounding metropolitan area, including Long Island, as well as the Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley and the Adirondacks.

The advisory went into effect at noon and expires at midnight.

It is another hot day in the Tri-State Area and more storms could hit the region Sunday.

New York's air quality forecast "unhealthy" for some

New York says the air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, the air quality index (AQI) is predicted to be greater than 100, and could even reach up to 135 in NYC, which indicates a greater health concern due to fine particles in the air.

Put plainly, the AQI helps measure the severity of air pollution and categorizes the health risks. The higher the number, the greater the risk.

"People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician," the NWS alert says.

New York health officials recommend limiting strenuous outdoor activities to reduce the risk of adverse health effects when there are elevated levels of pollution, according to the NWS.