Lower East Side clinic offers help to migrants who recently arrived in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A clinic was held Saturday to offer assistance to migrants who recently arrived in New York City.

Aid for Life International gathered donations of clothes and shoes for men, women, children and babies and handed them out at St. Teresa Church on the Lower East Side.

They also provided information about life-saving services, including health care, legal counsel, housing and more.

Some migrants made the journey to get here on top of trains or while pregnant.

"They go through a tremendous amount of trauma that we cannot even imagine, so we look at them in a comprehensive way to make sure they have their basic needs," said Jesus Aguais, president of Aid for Life International.

Aid for Life says over the past six weeks, they've helped 1,200 people and estimate another 400-500 people would receive help Saturday.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 6:34 PM

