NYC opening 2 emergency centers for arriving migrants
NEW YORK -- New York City is opening two new facilities to help provide shelter for the hundreds of migrants coming into the city every day.
Mayor Eric Adams says the city will open two humanitarian emergency response and relief centers in the coming weeks.
Officials say the centers will be the first point of contact, immediately offering shelter, food, medical care and other services.
The first center serving adults will open in Orchard Beach, the Bronx.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.