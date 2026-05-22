New Jersey seeks low-cost FIFA World Cup tickets for residents after NYC's $50 ticket offer

Bergen County Executive James Tedesco wants FIFA to offer affordable World Cup tickets to New Jersey residents after it helped New York City secure 1,000 tickets priced at $50 each.

"Given Bergen County's central role in hosting the tournament, I respectfully request that the Host Committee establishes a similar ticket access program for Bergen County residents," Tedesco wrote in a letter sent Friday to NYNJ Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry.

Bergen County is World Cup final host

MetLife Stadium, which is hosting eight World Cup matches, including the final on July 19, is located in Bergen County.

Tedesco said residents of his county deserve the same opportunity as New Yorkers since, "our residents will experience the day-to-day impacts of hosting this tournament more directly than perhaps any other community in the region."

MetLife Stadium is in Bergen County, New Jersey. Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

"Bergen County families will contend with increased traffic congestion, strained local roadways, heightened public safety demands, and the broader disruptions that naturally accompany an event of this magnitude. Our municipalities, first responders, transit personnel, and local communities will shoulder many of the responsibilities required to help make the World Cup successful," his letter to Lasry said.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill's office on Thursday asked the host committee for an allocation of tickets for New Jersey residents, but the request was denied, sources told CBS News New York.

"FIFA not caring about costs for New Jersey residents isn't new," said Steve Sigmund, a spokesperson for the governor. "This is just another reason why Governor Sherrill is working hard to lower costs on our own, including securing $3.6 million to discount tickets for NJ Transit riders whose commutes are impacted by the World Cup games, and why we are maximizing the economic benefits and excitement of the games throughout the State. "

New York's $50 World Cup tickets

On Thursday, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced residents of the five boroughs may enter a lottery for $50 tickets to matches at MetLife Stadium starting Monday at 10 a.m. Each ticket includes a round-trip bus pass to the stadium.

"We want to open the tournament to working people who couldn't otherwise afford it," Mamdani said.

According to the New York City Resident Ticket Program, "Those buying tickets may be asked to verify their identity and residency through official IDs, pay stubs, rental or mortgage agreements, recent utility bills."

The tickets cannot be resold and will be given to winners on the day of the match shortly before boarding a bus.

Read Tedesco's full letter

Bergen County executive letter to FIFA NYNJ Host Committee CEO Page of



