Adventureland stabbing leaves Long Island amusement parkgoer in critical condition

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- A stabbing at Adventureland on Long Island left a man hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend.

Daniel Tomasky of Shirley, New York stabbed James Burns, 47, of Florida in the stomach with a knife during a dispute Sunday afternoon at the amusement park in Suffolk County, police said.

Police did not say what the dispute was about before the stabbing.

Men knew each other before stabbing, police say

Tomasky, 42, was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. He is expected to face a judge for arraignment Monday.

Investigators said Tomasky and Burns knew each other before the altercation, which involved several other people at the park.

At least one child watched what happened, police said.