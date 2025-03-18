Long Island acid attack survivor Nafiah Ikram says "every day is a challenge" 4 years after attack

It's been four years since an acid attack left a Long Island college student disfigured.

Nafiah Ikram was attacked in her Elmont driveway. Acid was thrown in her face by a hooded man who drove off in a Nissan Ultima.

Ikram didn't know then, and doesn't know now, who attacked her. The case is still unsolved.

She remains in constant pain.

"Mentally, every day is a challenge," Ikram said.

Ikram's grueling daily routine includes pain medication and antidepressant capsules, which have to be opened up so that she can swallow them. The acid attack left her throat burned.

"It's the anniversary, but if I allow myself to sulk, I'm giving this person power over me, and I'm not doing that anymore," Ikram said. "Think about what I go through mentally and psychologically, tormenting my brain thinking about why someone did this to me, who did this to me, and especially at my home."

"The truth always finds a way out"

She still cannot see out of one eye, but the 25-year-old is trying to focus on her mental health, and how far she's come.

"Learning that every day is a new blessing and an opportunity to be great," she said.

With the help of a new emotional support pet, daily journaling and progress from endless skin grafts, she is trying to look beyond a quest for justice.

"The truth always finds a way out, so if you want to sit there and lie, you can be guilty and that's OK because you know what? I know I didn't do anything wrong to deserve this," Ikram said.

"We're here still in the dark and suffering," Ikram's mother Sherina Mohammed said.

"You always have to be humble"

Ikram and her mother say they're frustrated by continued police questioning of the family, including the father, who was given a lie detector test.

"I think they should be harassing other people out there. Hopefully they are harassing them the way they are harassing her father," Mohammed said.

Nassau Police would only say they're actively investigating the attack.

Ikram's long-term goals include finishing college - put on hold by the attack - and possibly becoming a trauma doctor, inspired by her firsthand experience with every kind of healing. Meanwhile, she speaks publicly about perspective, and offering hope to other victims.

"You always have to be humble because you never know in the flash of a second what can happen, and I am literally a living testimony to that," Ikram said.

The FBI continues to seek the public's help in identifying a suspect in the investigation of this attack. If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or you can submit a tip online.