Long Island's Nafiah Ikram continues to heal, 3 years after brutal acid attack

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three years after a disfiguring acid attack on a college student in her driveway, there have still been no arrests, but the victim is making remarkable progress.

On Friday, her family renewed the call for law enforcement to finally solve the case.

It has been slow but steady progress for Nafiah Ikram.

"It used to be she can't eat," said Sheikh Ikram, Nafiah's father.

She is healing, but her vision in one eye is still blurry.

"Last I checked and I was able to see a couple of my fingers," Nafiah Ikram said.

After endless skin-grafting surgeries, her scars are fading ... and so is her anger. The now-24-year-old said her focus is on her inner healing -- not on the stranger who senselessly attacked her.

"Why am I going to give you more power than you already got? Look at how much of my life they took from me," Ikram said.

On March 17, 2021, she was returning to her Arlington Avenue home in Elmont, when a hooded man with a thin build ran up and threw acid in her face. He then drove off in a red 2013-2015 Nissan Altima.

A $50,000 reward remains unclaimed. Her mother said she is baffled no one has snitched.

"We are angry. We are lashing back and are really upset, need to get bottom of it and find the person. I don't think they have been doing a good job from the beginning and they need for justice to be served," Sherina Mohammed said of law enforcement.

"The investigation is exactly where it was on March 17, 2021," Nafia Ikram said.

Nassau County Police say "since the inception ... utilized every investigating resource possible," with "countless hours of investigative measures," adding, "We will not rest until the person(s) responsible are arrested."

Nafiah Ikram, who has said she has no idea who attacked her, has shifted her focus to physical and emotional healing.

"At least I'm here. At least I can talk. My mouth is better. My voice is better. I can eat better, so thank God," she said. "Even though someone did something to you, it's up to you to find closure. It's not in their hands. So when I learned that, I said, 'Nafia, get it together.'"

And that she had done, by getting in contact with other acid attack survivors, speaking at schools, and with faith.

"I try to find peace in knowing that karma is karma, to say the least," Nafia Ikram said.

Of course, she also still seeks justice so that the dangerous person, she said, cannot do this demonic act to anyone else.

The family credits the Nassau County Office of Crime Victim Advocate for continued support of Nafiah.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Nassau County Police Department at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477).

A GoFundMe page has also been established for her.