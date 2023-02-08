Watch CBS News
Reward for information in acid attack on Long Island college student raised to $50,000

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nearly two years after an acid attack on a Long Island college student, Nassau County says it's raising the reward to $50,000 for information leading to the attacker.

Nafiah Ikram and her parents joined county officials for the announcement on Wednesday.

In March 2021, a camera caught a man wearing a hood running toward Ikram in her Elmont driveway and dousing her with a bottle of acid.

FLASHBACKNafiah Ikram's personal message one year after acid attack outside family's home on Long Island

She has had many surgeries to heal the injuries to her eye and skin.

Authorities believe the man they're looking for is someone from the community. 

