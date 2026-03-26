Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann likely to change plea to guilty, source says

Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is likely to change his plea to guilty when he next appears in court, a source with knowledge of the case tells CBS News New York's Carolyn Gusoff.

Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, previously pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of seven women between 1993 and 2011.

In January, a judge said he was aiming for Heuermann's trial to begin in early September.

Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 and initially charged with the murders of three women -- Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He was later also charged with the murders of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Sandra Costilla, Jessica Taylor, and Valerie Mack.

All of their remains were found in the same area along Ocean Parkway in Babylon.

Prosecutors said Heuermann's DNA was a match for hairs found on and near the victims' bodies. Heuermann also allegedly possessed a document that investigators say he used as a "blueprint" to "plan out his kills with excruciating detail."

Heuermann has previously maintained his innocence and stated he wants to go to trial.

An attorney for Heuermann's family said they have no comment.

The Suffolk County district attorney's office also declined to comment.