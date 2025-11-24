New York firefighters union demands 9/11 toxins records be released after boxes of documents are uncovered

On the heels of New York City marking 24 years since 9/11, dozens of boxes allegedly containing missing documents about toxins at Ground Zero have been uncovered.

The Uniformed Firefighters Association, which represents active and retired FDNY members, and its legal team held a news conference Monday in Lower Manhattan to demand answers from Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials about the 9/11 records.

68 boxes revealed, only 24 reviewed so far

Sixty-eight boxes containing "Ground Zero toxin records" were recently uncovered, according to the firefighters union. While union officials have not seen the documents, lawyers for the 9/11 Health Watch advocacy group said they reviewed two dozen boxes last week.

The legal team said its original request for documents was denied in 2023 and they were allegedly told by the Department of Environmental Protection that it did not have the documents.

In July, the New York City Council took action to get the documents disclosed, which ultimately led to their release.

"This wasn't the only betrayal"

The union leaders now want all of the boxes to be made available and are demanding to know why information was hidden.

"That wasn't the only betrayal. Years later, we had to go down to Washington to fight for the World Trade Center Health Care Program. Had these documents been available then, it could have helped prove our case to get that lifesaving health care more available quickly. It would have been less of a fight. It would've also helped the doctors to help diagnose people had they had all the documents at the time," Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, said.

City Hall response

A City Hall spokesperson said, in part, "Mayor Adams has been unwavering in his commitment to ensuring victims, their families, first responders, and survivors receive the care and services they deserve."

The spokesperson added, "While we cannot comment on the specifics of pending legislation, the city has begun turning over documents to plaintiffs' counsel."

The union said it requested all the documents be released and that it plans to continue pushing until they are made public.

More than 400 members of the New York City fire department have died due to 9/11-related illnesses.