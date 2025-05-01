World Trade Center Health Program's status remains in the dark, leaving many 9/11 first responders in limbo

Advocates say many 9/11 first responders are currently in limbo, waiting for life-saving care.

This comes after budget and staffing cuts to the World Trade Center Health Program, which was established to get those survivors the care they need.

"Since April, nobody new has got an appointment"

Each week, attorney Michael Barasch helps to enroll about 100 first responders, workers and residents with 9/11-related illnesses into the federal program, but he says it has gone dark.

"Make no doubt about it, people will die," Barasch said. "Since April, nobody new has got an appointment. Nobody new has been certified."

The federal program was created to provide medical care for 9/11 survivors. Earlier this year, the Trump administration laid off much of it's staff.

"We've been enrolling them, but nobody is processing the application and none of these people are gonna get appointments, which is required in order to get certified, which is required to get treatment," Barasch said.

John Feal was a demolition supervisor at Ground Zero and remains a staunch 9/11 first responders advocate.

"There was a backlog before we were cut. That backlog now has become a Long Island Expressway rush hour traffic," Feal said. "And the longer this goes on, people will die."

WTC Health Program administrator's status a question mark

Among the cuts to the program was administrator Dr. John Howard, whom the White House vowed to reinstate.

In a statement, Congressman Andrew Garbarino said, "Any questions about Dr. Howard's authorities as administrator have been resolved, as confirmed directly with Dr. Howard, himself."

"But reinstated to what? It's kind of like the captain of the Titanic being told you have your boat back," Barasch said.

Barasch said he has not gotten any answers about when the applications will be processed so patients can start treatment.

"You know, when we lose somebody, you guys are going to tell this story and it's going to be painful for the 9/11 community," Feal said.

CBS News New York reached out to the federal Health and Human Services Department, but did not immediately hear back.