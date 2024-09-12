What did NYC officials know about 9/11 toxins, and when? City Council bill hopes to find out.

NYC Council wants to know how much lawmakers knew about 9/11 toxins in the air

NEW YORK -- What did New York City officials know about the toxins that lingered in the air following the 9/11 attacks? That's what the City Council wants to learn with a new transparency bill.

The bill is expected to be introduced Thursday, one day after the city paused to mark 23 years since the attacks.

First responder death toll from 9/11 illnesses now exceeds day of attacks

Councilmember Gale Brewer is behind the legislation that aims to reveal what city government knew about the environmental toxins in the air.

More people have now died of 9/11 related illnesses than on the day of the attacks, and first responders continue to fight for funding to help those who risked their health during the rescue and recovery efforts at ground zero.

The resolution would require the Department of Investigation to obtain documents from city agencies, regarding the different types of toxins, how long they lingered, the risks of human exposure and what the Giuliani and Bloomberg administrations knew -- and when.

Brewer and other lawmakers have criticized Mayor Eric Adams' own administration for not voluntarily releasing the information.

"The remaining residents and survivors of the attacks are deeply interested in what the city knew about the hazards of that period, and when, exactly, they knew it," Brewer said in a statement. "The city has repeatedly refused to release the documents, stating that potential liability prevents them from doing so. That is not a legitimate reason to keep the files locked away."

9/11 memorial ceremony marks 23 years since attacks

Bagpipes and drums led a parade outside the FDNY Ten House on Wednesday night, with first responders and military personnel marching in formation to honor the fallen. A few yards away, visitors at the memorial pools reflected on the nearly 3,000 names etched onto the panels.

Earlier Wednesday morning, six moments of silence were held to mark when the planes struck and the twin towers fell. Families of the fallen shared their memories, as the names were read aloud.

"Twenty-three years is like 23 seconds. On Sept. 11, my brother disappeared, but this place has become my altar," one man said at the podium. "This ceremony is essential, because that day he disappeared, but if I come here and I speak his name out loud, and you hear his name, he will never, never disappear."

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance were all on hand, along with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and several former mayors of the city.