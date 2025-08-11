911 call released in Franklin Township, N.J. double murder-suicide

A chilling 911 call was released Monday in the Franklin Township, New Jersey double murder-suicide from earlier this month.

Police say Sgt. Ricardo Santos shot and killed former girlfriend Lauren Semanchik, 33, and her new boyfriend, firefighter Tyler Webb, 29, on Aug. 2, before turning the gun on himself.

Here's what's heard on the 911 call

A neighbor says on the recording she heard gunshots and screams.

"I just heard a bunch of gunshots and it sounded very loud," a woman said. "It's not on this property. I just heard it from this property, um, and I heard some screaming."

Prosecutors say officers responded to the scene but then left, and the bodies were discovered the next day by Semanchik's father.

The latest on the investigation

Semanchik's family claims Santos stalked her, and says she tried to get a restraining order, but police never called her back.

"She tried to block him many times and he continued to call her from restricted numbers. He showed up at her work, that's where the car was keyed. He put recording devices in her home, water in her gas tank. He harassed her left and right," Semanchik's sister, Deanna, said.

Semanchik was a veterinarian, and Webb was a member of the Pinewald Pioneer Volunteer Fire Company.

As a result of the shootings, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office placed Franklin Township Police Chief Timothy Snyder and Sgt. Kevin Bollaro on administrative leave, and appointed Hunterdon County Police Capt. Paul Approvato as interim officer-in-charge.

CBS News New York has been unable to get a comment from Franklin Township police.