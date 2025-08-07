N.J. county prosecutors taking over Franklin Township Police Department amid murder-suicide investigation

New Jersey county prosecutors are taking over the Franklin Township Police Department amid the investigation of a state police sergeant accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and then killing himself last week.

The Hunterdon County prosecutor's office announced the takeover Thursday, saying the case has raised serious concerns about the police department's "operations and effectiveness."

Franklin Township Police Chief Timony Snyder and Sgt. Kevin Bollaro have been placed on administrative leave, and Hunterdon County Police Captain Paul Approvato is taking over as interim officer-in-charge, the prosecutor's office said.

The New Jersey attorney general's office released a statement after the announcement saying in part, "We are devastated by these senseless tragedies and the unimaginable pain being endured by their loved ones and the communities in which they lived, worked, and served."

Sgt. Ricardo Santos accused of killing Lauren Semanchik in N.J. murder-suicide

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Ricardo Santos is accused of shooting Lauren Semanchik, 33, and Tyler Webb, 29, last weekend at Semanchik's home in the Pittstown section. Santos was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his vehicle, investigators said.

Franklin Township police had responded to reports of screams and gunshots in the area Friday night but left unable to determine where the noises came from. Semanchik's father discovered her body and Webb's the next day.

Semanchik was a veterinarian, and Webb was a member of the Pinewald Pioneer Volunteer Fire Company.

Family says Santos was stalking Semanchik

The family said that Santos was stalking Semanchik since their breakup almost a year ago. They said the couple dated for about three months.

"She tried to block him many times and he continued to call her from restricted numbers. He showed up at her work, that's where the car was keyed. He put recording devices in her home, water in her gas tank. He harassed her left and right," Semanchik's sister, Deanna, said.

CBS News New York learned Santos was part of Gov. Phil Murphy's security detail a few years ago.

A spokesperson for the governor released a statement earlier this week, saying, "We are shocked and devastated by this horrific tragedy. Due to the law enforcement investigation currently underway, we will refrain from further comment at this time."

contributed to this report.