New Jersey police lieutenant suspected in Franklin murder-suicide, sources say

2 people found shot and killed in Hunterdon County, New Jersey

A New Jersey State Police lieutenant fatally shot two people before killing himself, law enforcement sources said Monday.

Police investigating the murder-suicide in Franklin Township said officers found the victims' dead in a home in the Pittstown section.

Authorities said 33-year-old Lauren Semanchik and 29-year-old Tyler Webb were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Friday afternoon when police arrived at the home on Upper Kingtown Road.

Semanchik was a veterinarian and Webb was a member of the Pinewald Pioneer Volunteer Fire Company.

Law enforcement sources identified the suspect as a state police lieutenant, who they said died by suicide.

Hunterdon County prosecutors said the shooting appeared to be a targeted act and there was no threat to the public.

A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy's office released the statement, "We are shocked and devastated by this horrific tragedy. Due to the law enforcement investigation currently underway, we will refrain from further comment at this time."

