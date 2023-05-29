6-year-old Jelayah Eason's death prompts call from Bronx community: "If you see something, say something"

NEW YORK -- The medical examiner's office has yet to determine the cause of death of 6-year-old Jelayah Eason in the Bronx.

Her mother has been charged with endangering the welfare of her two other children. Pending the medical examiner's report, more charges could follow.

Community members and tenants of the Forest Houses released balloons Monday afternoon in honor of the girl.

Police say the child's mother called 911 just before 4 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found the little girl unresponsive with bruising on her wrist and torso. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Lynija Eason, 26, was questioned at the 42nd Precinct and charged over the weekend with acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.

Police say it was due to significant past injuries to her two other children, 8 and 3, and because of the condition of the home, which was not habitable for children and lacked proper food. The 12th floor apartment has since been bolted shut by police.

Eason was arraigned and released with an ankle monitor. Her two other children were removed from her care.

On Friday, the Administration for Children's Services would only say it was, "investigating this case with the NYPD."

Sources say Eason has two prior ACS cases involving her son, and police have responded in the past for domestic disturbances, though the specifics are unclear.

"We know ACS is overwhelmed," said Stephanie McGraw, founder of the domestic violence group We All Really Matter. "People become numb. So we are here today to say 'Wake up! You had an opportunity to save a life, we had an opportunity to save a life.'"

Outside the complex, there is a growing memorial filled with candles and messages to the child. Many who didn't even know her felt compelled to come and share a message with others.

"If you see something, say something," one person said.