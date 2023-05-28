Bronx mom Lynija Eason charged after death of 6-year-old daughter Jalaeyah Eason

Investigation continues into death of 6-year-old girl in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police have charged a Bronx woman after the death of her 6-year-old daughter, Jalaeyah Eason, who was found bruised and unresponsive in their apartment on Friday.

Lynija Eason, 26, was charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, but it could be upgraded if the medical examiner rules her daughter's death a homicide.

On Sunday, the investigation into how she died continued.

CBS2 spoke to a family friend who was absolutely devastated, and in addition to the pain, there are so many questions surrounding the death of the 6-year-old.

There is a growing memorial inside the lobby of the Forest Houses on East 165th Street in Morrisania. That is where Jalaeyah lived, and it was early Friday when police say her mother called 911 to report her daughter was unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed Jalaeyah to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

When officers entered the apartment, they also found an 8-year-boy and 3-year-old girl, who police say each had signs of bruising and ligature marks indicating restraints. The 8-year-old told police his mother had hit him in the past.

For those who know this family, it has been a surprising and heartbreaking revelation.

"I'm so heartbroken. This is disgusting. I don't even know her and I'm hurt," a neighbor said.

"This is really shocking," said Mike Velez, who lives in the building. "Everybody keeps to themselves here."

When asked if she expected something like this to happen, Teyana Crawford said, "Absolutely not in a million years. Never did I think I would be standing here right now. She was so sweet, always showing me love, showing affection, always giving me a hug. Those things I will never forget."

The medical examiner has yet to determine the exact cause of Jalaeyah's death. As that process continues, her mother is in jail and her other two children are in Administration for Children's Services custody.