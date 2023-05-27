6-year-old Jalaeyah Eason found dead in the Bronx with bruises on body, wrists, police say

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway following the death of a 6-year-old girl is the Morrisania section of the Bronx on Friday.

Police sources say she was found unresponsive with marks on her wrist and torso. Lynija Eason, her mother, was questioned and charged.

It was a surprising call to 911 from a 12th-floor apartment at the Forest Houses on East 165th Street just before 4 a.m.

The caller, a mother at home with her three children, claimed one of them, her 6-year-old daughter, Jalaeyah Eason, wasn't breathing. Less than an hour after that call, at the hospital, that girl was pronounced dead.

"Anyone who lives enough can hear those kids from time to time," a neighbor said.

The neighbor, who lives below the apartment, one floor down, may shed some light into the possible darkness above. She says on several occasions she heard children crying, running back and forth, adding their screams, at times, were deafening.

"Anybody who is a mom who has kids, it's heartbreaking," the neighbor said.

When officers entered the apartment, it was filthy. They also found an 8-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl. Police sources say both had signs of bruising and ligature marks, indicating restraints. The 8-year-old told police his mother had hit him in the past.

"I'm so heartbroken," a neighbor named Liz said. "This is disgusting. I don't even know her and I'm hurt."

"This is really shocking. Everybody keeps to themselves here," resident Mike Velez said.

Sources say the mother has two prior Administration for Children's Services cases involving the 8-year-old and one prior arrest, though it's unclear for what. Now, there are so many questions as to what happened to little Jalaeyah and why.

"I feel for the little girl, may she find peace," the neighbor said.

Police say the two other children remain hospitalized for observation. The mother was brought here to the 42nd Precinct to be questioned. the medical examiner has yet to determine the exact cause of the 6-year-old's death.