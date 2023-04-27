Watch CBS News
Local News

5 people hospitalized, more than a dozen treated after hazmat situation in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Hazamat incident overnight in Brooklyn
Hazamat incident overnight in Brooklyn 00:19

NEW YORK -- Twenty people required medical attention overnight in the Bronx due to a hazmat incident. 

The FDNY responded to reports of an odor at McDonald Avenue between Avenues M and N.

Crews located the problem in the basement of the building.

Five of the people treated were taken to Coney Island Hospital. 

No further details have been provided. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 6:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.