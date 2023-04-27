5 people hospitalized, more than a dozen treated after hazmat situation in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Twenty people required medical attention overnight in the Bronx due to a hazmat incident.
The FDNY responded to reports of an odor at McDonald Avenue between Avenues M and N.
Crews located the problem in the basement of the building.
Five of the people treated were taken to Coney Island Hospital.
No further details have been provided.
