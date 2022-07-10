5 hurt in shooting near Coney Island boardwalk, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Five people were shot early Sunday morning near the Coney Island boardwalk.

It happened near the amphitheater on West 21st Street at around 2 a.m., according to police.

A 31-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition. Four people were listed in stable condition, police said.

There was a large crowd in the area when the shooting happened and people ran from the scene, police said.

There was no description of a suspect or suspects.