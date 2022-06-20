Watch CBS News
4 hurt, including 2 firefighters, in Brooklyn house fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

4 hurt in Brooklyn fire
4 hurt in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt in an overnight fire in Brooklyn. 

The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Sunday at a home on East 34th Street in Midwood. 

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring into the sky. 

Two of the injured were taken to Kings County Hospital in serious condition. Two firefighters were also hurt but are expected to be OK. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 11:05 AM

