Immigrant from Guinea is at least 3rd NYC public school student detained by ICE this year

City leaders are expected to rally Thursday in Lower Manhattan to demand the release of another New York City public school student who was detained by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The student, a 20-year-old immigrant from Guinea known as Mouctar, is now in ICE custody at a Pennsylvania correctional facility.

Another student detained following immigration court appearance

Mouctar attends Brooklyn Frontiers High School, a transfer school "serving students who are over-age and under-credited," according to its website.

City officials say he was detained by ICE following a routine immigration court appearance in Lower Manhattan.

"This is sending a really horrible message to everyone who's trying to do things the right way," said Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition.

Mouctar is at least the third New York City public school student detained by ICE so far this year, including 19-year-old Derlis, who was released in July after a month in custody, and 20-year-old Dylan, who has been detained since May.

Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos says her "team is standing with the student's family, working closely to connect them with legal support and other critical services."

CBS News New York reached out to the Department of Homeland Security about Mouctar's case and is still awaiting a response.

NYC education officials assure immigrant parents, students schools are safe

At a town hall in Queens on Tuesday, immigrant students shared their fears about the Trump administration's deportation policies.

"I have started missing several days of school because I was so afraid," one student said. "I understand the value of school, but worrying about homework is difficult when you're afraid of losing your family."

Because New York is a sanctuary city, ICE agents are not permitted on public school property without a court order, subpoena or warrant signed by a judge.

With the first day of school right around the corner, the city's education department is trying to assure parents and students that their classrooms are safe.

"New York City is ready to support our immigrant families as we enter a new school year," said Manuel Castro, commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs.

The Department of Education says it is training staff and nonprofit partners on protocol for following the city's sanctuary laws.

"That everybody knows how to protect families, how to get the right information out, and that it's consistent across the board," said Jess Dannhauser, commissioner of the Administration for Children's Services.

