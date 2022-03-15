Watch CBS News

3 dozen families displaced by Yonkers apartment building fire

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Officials: Dozens displaced by Yonkers apartment building fire 00:20

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Dozens of people were displaced following an apartment fire on Monday.

Firefighters said they saved two people and numerous pets from the blaze at the building on Caryl Avenue in Yonkers.

In all, 36 families will now need to find housing.

It took firefighters from around 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. to get the fire under control.

The cause is under investigation. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 14, 2022 / 10:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.