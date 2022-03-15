3 dozen families displaced by Yonkers apartment building fire

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Dozens of people were displaced following an apartment fire on Monday.

Firefighters said they saved two people and numerous pets from the blaze at the building on Caryl Avenue in Yonkers.

In all, 36 families will now need to find housing.

It took firefighters from around 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. to get the fire under control.

The cause is under investigation.