Antisemitic vandalism in Queens sparks outrage as Mayor Mamdani says he's "horrified and angered"

Synagogues, homes and a car in Queens were all targeted with antisemitic graffiti early Monday morning.

Surveillance video shows four people crouched down and then rushing away from Rego Park Jewish Center in Flushing just after 1 a.m.

Daylight revealed hateful graffiti, including a swastika.

"This is awful"

"People are upset because we have a daycare center, we have a senior center, and of course people from our synagogue," Rabbi Romiel Daniel said. "This is awful, because we haven't had anything like this happening to the synagogue. We had one small incident a couple of years ago."

About a mile away, just after 1:30 a.m., security video shows four people tagging a private home in Forest Hills. Another home, a car and a synagogue on 108th Street were also spray painted with hate symbols.

"The swastika actually touches a plaque which says 'In memory of the congregations who gave their lives for the sanctification of the divine name,'" Rabbi Yosef Mendelson said. "It means in memory of Jews who were murdered because they're Jewish."

It's the first incident the synagogue has had in 16 years, Mendelson said. Congregants are angry.

"And a bit depressed," said Suzanne Tufts Israel. "Mostly anger ... I really lived in a comforting cocoon. I grew up in Forest Hills. I thought oh, it can't happen here."

"We must do more on the educational front"

"I am horrified and angered by the swastikas painted on homes and a synagogue in Forest Hills, including on a plaque honoring survivors of Kristallnacht. This is not just vandalism -- it is a deliberate act of antisemitic hatred meant to instill fear. There is no place for antisemitism in Queens or anywhere in our city. I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors. Their safety, dignity, and belonging are non-negotiable. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating and I am confident those responsible will be held accountable," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted on social media.

"This is in a heavily Jewish community. This is completely unacceptable," City Council Speaker Julie Menin said.

Menin is the first Jewish speaker of the City Council, and toured the area after the incident. She said she spoke with the 112th Precinct.

"They are actively investigating, and certainly anyone who has information should come forward," Menin said. "When we see Nazi symbols, when we see swastikas, when we see antisemitic graffiti, we must do more on the educational front to combat this kind of hate."

A rabbi's offer to the perpetrators

Mendelson has a message for those responsible.

"I would love to have a cup of coffee with you and tell you what we actually stand for, because clearly you don't know," he said.

The graffiti wasn't cleaned up right away due to the NYPD investigation. It was expected to be cleaned up later Monday.

"For this to happen in the heart of one of Queens' most historic Jewish communities is sickening. There is absolutely no place in our city for this type of vile antisemitism, or hate of any kind. It must be loudly and universally condemned," Sen. Chuck Schumer said. "I am proud to stand with the congregants of the vandalized synagogues and Jewish New Yorkers everywhere. I trust that the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit will get to the bottom of this and hold the perpetrators accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

"I am appalled that the Jewish community in New York City is once again under attack, this time the target of horrifying, coordinated antisemitic vandalism across institutions in Queens. Every Jewish New Yorker should be able to live and exist in Jewish life without the fear of this vile hate," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said. "Antisemitism has no place in our City, and we can never allow Nazi symbols and the deadly ideology they represent to be normalized. The perpetrators of these crimes must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, and I thank the NYPD for their investigation."