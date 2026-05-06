Photos show Queens antisemitic vandalism suspects, NYPD says

The NYPD released photos of four people they say painted swastikas and antisemitic statements at synagogues, homes and a car in Queens.

Surveillance video shows the men who allegedly spray-painted the hateful statements on the Rego Park Jewish Center in Flushing just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say these men also tagged two other homes, a car and another synagogue on 108th Street.

Four people are wanted in connection with painting swastikas and antisemitic statements at multiple locations in Queens. NYPD

"People are upset because we have a daycare center, we have a senior center, and of course, people from our synagogue," said Rego Park Rabbi Romiel Daniel. "This is awful, because we haven't had anything like this happening to the synagogue. We had one small incident a couple of years ago."

Rabbi Yosek Mendelson at Congregation Machane Chodosh on 108th Street said this was the first incident in 16 years.

"The swastika actually touches a plaque which says 'In memory of the congregations who gave their lives for the sanctification of the divine name,'" he said. "It means in memory of Jews who were murdered because they're Jewish."

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

NYC officials speak out

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted a statement on social media Monday.

"This is not just vandalism -- it is a deliberate act of antisemitic hatred meant to instill fear. There is no place for antisemitism in Queens or anywhere in our city. I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors," part of the post read.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin toured the area after the incident.

"When we see Nazi symbols, when we see swastikas, when we see antisemitic graffiti, we must do more on the educational front to combat this kind of hate," she said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer called it "sickening."

"There is absolutely no place in our city for this type of vile antisemitism, or hate of any kind. It must be loudly and universally condemned," he said, in part.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.