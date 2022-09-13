Harlem high school chemistry teacher William "Billy" Green named 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year

Harlem high school teacher named New York State Teacher of the Year

NEW YORK -- A high school chemistry teacher in Harlem has been named the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year.

William "Billy" Green, a teacher at A. Randolph Campus High School, spoke about his education philosophy.

"Creating great opportunities through great teaching and learning in my classroom is something that I understand personally has the power to change individuals, families and communities," he said.

Congratulations to 2023 NYS #TeacherOfTheYear Billy Green, pictured with this year’s finalists, past NYS Teachers of the Year, his supporters from home, Chancellor Young, Commissioner Rosa, and @nysutEVP Jolene DiBrango. https://t.co/H90sSWZafQ @NYCSchools pic.twitter.com/K0u8qFxmbf — NYS Education Department (@NYSEDNews) September 13, 2022

Green was given his award Tuesday at the state Board of Regents meeting in Albany.

With this honor, he is now the New York state nominee for National Teacher of the Year.