Harlem high school chemistry teacher William "Billy" Green named 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year
NEW YORK -- A high school chemistry teacher in Harlem has been named the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year.
William "Billy" Green, a teacher at A. Randolph Campus High School, spoke about his education philosophy.
"Creating great opportunities through great teaching and learning in my classroom is something that I understand personally has the power to change individuals, families and communities," he said.
Green was given his award Tuesday at the state Board of Regents meeting in Albany.
With this honor, he is now the New York state nominee for National Teacher of the Year.
