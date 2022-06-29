Watch CBS News
Jimmy Awards honor high school musical theater performers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2022 Jimmy Awards honor top high school musical performers
2022 Jimmy Awards honor top high school musical performers 00:33

NEW YORK -- High school students competed Monday night in the annual Jimmy Awards at the Minskoff Theatre.

The awards honor young musical theater performers from across the country.

Kendall Becerra, from San Diego, was presented with the award for Best Performance by an Actress, and Best Performance by an Actor went to Nicholas Barrón, from San Antonio.

Both winners get $25,000 scholarships.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 8:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

