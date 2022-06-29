Jimmy Awards honor high school musical theater performers
NEW YORK -- High school students competed Monday night in the annual Jimmy Awards at the Minskoff Theatre.
The awards honor young musical theater performers from across the country.
Kendall Becerra, from San Diego, was presented with the award for Best Performance by an Actress, and Best Performance by an Actor went to Nicholas Barrón, from San Antonio.
Both winners get $25,000 scholarships.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.