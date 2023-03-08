FBI offering $250,000 reward for information on 2008 Times Square bombing
NEW YORK -- The FBI has announced a reward of up to $250,000 for information on a 2008 Times Square bombing.
The attack, which targeted the military recruiting station in Times Square, remains unsolved.
A suspect got off of a bicycle near the recruiting station, placed an explosive device and lit a fuse before riding off.
Investigators now say the suspect or suspects may be connected to the unsolved bombings of the British and Mexican consulates here in the city.
